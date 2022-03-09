KTVU's Mark Ibanez honored at Warriors game ahead of retirement

KTVU's beloved sports director, Mark Ibanez, will be retiring at the end of March.

The Golden State Warriors paid tribute to Ibanez during their Tuesday night game at the Chase Center.

"Congrats on an amazing career and good luck on your retirement," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr as Ibanez sat in the front row.

Retired baseball players Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz were also on hand to celebrate Ibanez's illustrious career.

Ibanez has been reporting for the station for almost 43 years and has covered all kinds of sports in the Bay Area, including the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowls, and the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland A's in the World Series.