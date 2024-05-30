La Onda: 1st major Bay Area Latin music festival

Thousands of music lovers are heading to Napa Valley this weekend for the first La Onda festival.

The lineup includes some of the world's top Latin artists, such as Mana, Alejandro Fernandez, Los Angeles Azules, and many more.

One of its creators, Dave Graham, said this is an historic moment for California’s Latin community and Latin artists everywhere.

"To us, it just seemed strange that given the population base of the Bay Area that there wasn’t a major festival dedicated to Latinos," he said. "I think it’s time."

He added that he's excited for everyone to experience the festival.

La Onda takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Napa Valley Expo.

The infrastructure from last weekend's BottleRock festival will stay the same, but the art, food, and drinks will be entirely Latino-based and focused.

There will also be Lucha Libre contests, 18-foot Catrina dolls, Aztec ceremonies, Mariachi performers and much more throughout the event.

"We're going to be providing, arguably, without a doubt the most elevated Latino facing festival in the world," he said.

Single day tickets and weekend passes are still available online. For more information, click here.