2 arrested in Lafayette attempted bank robbery

The Brief Two people were arrested Tuesday in Lafayette in connection with an attempted bank robbery. The incident occurred near Moraga Road and Brook Street, extending to Lafayette Circle. The suspects may also be linked to another robbery in Alamo.



Attempted robbery

What we know:

The incident occurred in the area of Moraga Road and Brook Street, extending from Brook Street to Lafayette Circle.

Police have not disclosed which bank was targeted, but said two suspects are in custody.

Possible connection to other robbery

The suspects are believed to have been involved in another robbery in Alamo.