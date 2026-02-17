2 arrested in Lafayette attempted bank robbery
article
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - Two people were arrested Tuesday in Lafayette in connection with an attempted bank robbery, authorities said.
Attempted robbery
What we know:
The incident occurred in the area of Moraga Road and Brook Street, extending from Brook Street to Lafayette Circle.
Police have not disclosed which bank was targeted, but said two suspects are in custody.
Possible connection to other robbery
The suspects are believed to have been involved in another robbery in Alamo.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the Lafayette Police Department.