Lafayette to discuss safety issues after crossing guard killed

The Lafayette City Council will host a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the issues, experiences and suggestions around pedestrian and bicycle safety in town, three weeks after Stanley Middle School crossing guard Ashley Dias was struck and killed by a driver as he moved children out of the way in a crosswalk on Sept. 8.

The council will be joined by members of the Acalanes Union High School and the Lafayette School District governing boards, superintendents from both districts, Lafayette's city manager, police chief, and engineering services manager.

At Monday's council meeting, Lafayette City Manager Niroop Srivatsa gave an update of plans and projects already underway at and around Burton Valley Elementary, Happy Valley Elementary, Springhill Elementary, Acalanes High, and pedestrian crossing improvements near private school St. Perpetua.

City officials also went through traffic enforcement issues and the timeframe for various upcoming projects.

Wednesday's meeting is meant to give the public an opportunity to offer feedback to city and school officials

The virtual meeting starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed at http://bit.ly/LoveLafayetteYouTube. Or join the meeting on Zoom at https://bit.ly/3m4GvGM, passcode 793126. Or by phone at 1-669-900-9128, webinar ID 850 0122 8271, passcode 793126