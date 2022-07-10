Lake Berryessa claims life of 3rd drowning victim in 2 weeks

An 18-year-old from Vallejo drowned in Lake Berryessa on Sunday afternoon, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

It was the third drowning at the popular lake in the two weeks.

Zaire Watu Fairley was standing on a log when he slipped into the water at the Smittle Creek Day Use Area of the lake, the sheriff's office said,

An off-duty police officer pulled Fairley to shore and off-duty nurses tried reviving him.

Fairley was flown to a hospital, however, and was pronounced dead.

Last Sunday, a 35-year-old father drowned in Lake Berryessa when he tried to save his son who was struggling in the water. The child was rescued, but the man could not swim back to shore.

That followed the death of a 16-year-old who fell into the lake while rafting on June 27

