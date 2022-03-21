Lake Tahoe is the inspiration for new vodka

Lake Tahoe is known for having some of the best tasting drinking water in the United States. Now, it will also be known for an award-winning vodka.

Tahoe Blue Vodka was created by Matt Levitt, who wanted to make an adult beverage that honored his favorite vacation spot.

"I was sitting out on the beach, pouring some drinks with some friends, and I was looking at some other vodka bottle, and looking at the lake, and a light bulb came on," said Levitt.

SEE ALSO: 'Hank the Tank,' Lake Tahoe bear, gets exonerated for many home break-ins

He said he wanted to embody all what Lake Tahoe means to him. Not just the clear, clean water, but also the lifestyle.

Levitt said a portion of the company profits have gone back to the Lake Tahoe area. So far, he has given more than $250,000 to fund clean-up projects of the lake, and also protect local wildlife.

SEE ALSO: Video shows Tesla flying 50 feet into air in Los Angeles

Advertisement

Tahoe Blue Vodka has a goal of selling about 200,000 cases within the next three years.