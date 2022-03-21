Video shows Tesla flying 50 feet into air in Los Angeles

Video of a Tesla flying 50 feet into the air has gone viral.

The black Tesla Model S is shown speeding up on a steep street in a Los Angeles neighborhood. It flies and then crashes down, hitting two parked cars.

A YouTuber named Alex Choi first posted about a Tesla meetup he organized Saturday night.

SEE ALSO: Christopher Liang, USF student, died doing what he loved: Road trip in Tesla Model 3

In his video he claimed a random driver showed up and wanted him to see a place where people have jumped cars before.

Neighbors say it is completely unsafe and are frustrated police won’t do anything about it.

SEE ALSO: Driver dies in Sonoma County high speed chase

"Took out some trash cans and then took out my blue Subaru," said Jordan Hook, one of the owners of the parked cars.

Advertisement

"There's some guy on YouTube getting a ton of fame and getting money from the videos," said Hook. "Seems like it sets a bad precedent, and leaves a bad taste in your mouth."