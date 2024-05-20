Lakeshore Café in Oakland closing after 22 years

article

A café in Oakland is closing its doors for good after serving the community for more than 20 years.

Lakeshore Café says it's shutting down on May 27.

Since 2002, neighbors have come to Lakeshore Café just north of Lake Merritt for breakfast and lunch staples.

Like other restaurants, the café struggled during the pandemic, according to GoFundMe and Facebook posts.

The owners of the café say a new restaurant will soon be opening in its place.

They did not say why they were leaving or which restaurant would replace them.

On Instagram, customers told the restaurant owners how much they will miss them.

"You will be missed, used to come here after a hike and whenever my son comes in town we are here, just ate here on Friday cause he was in town. Awe!! So sad," one person wrote.

Another person wrote: My family has such good memories there. thank you for being a Lakeshore staple."