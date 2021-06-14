Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
7
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 2:00 PM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 PM PDT until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM PDT until THU 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior

Lakewood man accused of shooting suspected catalytic converter thief and dragging body with his truck

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10 hours ago
News
Q13 FOX

Man accused of shooting suspected catalytic converter thief, then dragging his body with his truck

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A Lakewood, Washington man who's reportedly been living in his truck for the past two years is accused of shooting a suspected catalytic converter thief, then dragging him with his truck before leaving him in a field to die.

According to court documents, it happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a business at the intersection of Sharondale Street SW and Halcyon Road SW in Lakewood

A truck driver told police he witnessed a suspicious white Ford F-150 dragging an unknown object through the rear parking lot, then saw the driver of the Ford get out of his vehicle and drive away in a red truck.

Man charged with murder and kidnapping after man tries to steal car part

Man charged with murder and kidnapping after man tries to steal car part

When police arrived, they found a man dead in the field with obvious signs of trauma and gunshot wounds.

The suspect, later identified as Michael Campbell, told police he was sleeping in his truck when he woke up to find someone trying to steal the catalytic converter from under his vehicle. 

thumbnail_Campbell, Michael 728148

Michael Campbell

RELATED: Police searching for suspect in White Center shooting after 2 people killed, 2 injured

Campbell told police he opened the passenger side of his truck and saw legs sticking out from underneath. He admitted to shooting the person, then shooting two more times. The person he shot tried to get into his own vehicle, Campbell said, but fell to the ground.

That's when Campbell reportedly tied the victim's hands above his head and attached them to the hitch on his Ford truck. He said he dragged him through the field, then untied him and left him there. Campbell said the man was still alive and talking when he attached him to the truck and was still alive when he left him in the field, according to charging documents.

Campbell, who has prior felony convictions, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram