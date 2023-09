A landslide closed a portion of Highway 84 in San Mateo County on Friday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol reported at 3:08 p.m. that a severe traffic alert was in effect after a landslide occurred on eastbound Highway 84, west of Highway 35.

All lanes of the highway remain blocked.

Motorists were told to expect delays and use alternate routes to avoid the area.

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.