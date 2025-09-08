LAPD ends protection to former VP Kamala Harris
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police have stopped providing security protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris.
Some argued the protection took away resources from stopping crime in LA.
The temporary security arrangement started when President Donald Trump revoked Harris' Secret Service protection.
Both LAPD and the state highway patrol have been working to protect Harris.
Former President Joe Biden extended protection for Harris beyond the six months after leaving office vice presidents normally get.