Large fire breaks out in Berkeley warehouse

A large fire broke out early Tuesday morning in Berkeley, where flames and smoke could be seen from Interstate Highway 80.

The fire, called in at two alarms, was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. at Second and Page streets near the Gillman exit.

The building appears to be a former steel foundry closed in 2018, called Pacific Steel Casting.

The burned warehouse is directly next door to Forge and Tool at 1330 Second Street.

When a KTVU crew arrived, Berkeley firefighters were spraying the building with water, and the warehouse looked completely destroyed.

Berkeley Fire Department Deputy Chief Keith May said when crews arrived, they found the building "fully engulfed in fire."

Luckily, he said, no one was inside.

Crews got the fire under control in about one hour.

It's unclear what started the fire.

A large fire broke out at a Berkeley warehouse on Second Street near the Gillman exit. Jan. 27, 2026