LIVE: Fire breaks out at Redwood City scrap metal facility

A fire erupted at a scrap metal facility in Redwood City on Wednesday, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air.

The fire was reported at Sims Metal, located at 699 Seaport Blvd.

The Redwood City Fire Department said the initial call about the fire came in at 2:59 p.m.

It's unclear what ignited the fire.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said there is a potential for smoke impacts in the area. Air district inspectors were on the scene to investigate.

Aerial footage from the scene showed heavy smoke billowing in the air as firefighters used ladder trucks to put water on the blaze, while what appeared to be excavators and bulldozers moved the metal debris around in attempts to calm the fire.