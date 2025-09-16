3 shot in south San Jose; police investigation underway

The Brief San Jose police are investigating after three people were shot and killed overnight. Officers responded to a home on the 200 block of Chynoweth Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Police say an unidentified suspect fled before officers arrived to the scene.



Police are investigating a triple homicide after two women and a man were shot and killed in San Jose overnight Tuesday.

According to the San Jose Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 200 block of Chynoweth Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. after receiving calls reporting gun shots and a woman screaming.

What we know:

When officers arrived, they found one of the victims outside a home with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died, according to police.

Inside the home, officers found another woman and a man, both with gunshot wounds. Police say the second female victim died at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police say the suspect, who has not been identified, fled the area before officers arrived.

The police department's homicide unit is now investigating. Those with information are asked to contact police either by email at 3934@sanjoseca.gov or 4324@sanjoseca.gov or by phone at 408-277-5283.