Large power outage reported affecting 3,800 PG&E customers

Pacific Gas & Electric is reporting a large power outage currently affecting approximately 3,800 customers in Calistoga, the utility announced at 6:52 p.m. on Tuesday.

PG&E crews are en route and estimated complete restoration is by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, pending determination of what equipment needs repair, the utility said.

PG&E says that community generators are generally installed later in the power safety power shutoff (PSPS) season and are not in place at this time.

"This is an unusual weather situation with unexpected consequences," they said.

Parts of the North Bay are currently experiencing thunderstorms and hail.

