Large sideshow moves through East Bay as illegal fireworks spark brush fire

A large sideshow wreaked havoc – even sparking a brush fire – as it moved through the East Bay early Saturday. About 200 cars – and a barrage of fireworks – were on the move from Rodeo to Vallejo.

"The concern is that we're still having the sideshows, and it is putting people's lives in jeopardy," said Denielle Dwonch of Vallejo.

Sideshow-related fireworks cause brush fire in Rodeo

What we know:

It began around 12:30 a.m. at Franklin Canyon Road and Highway 4 in Rodeo – car after car doing stunts, as spectators lit off fireworks. Those fireworks sparked a brush fire.

"Apparently it was a side show that illegal fireworks were being utilized as well and ignited a couple small fires. Our units were able to contain it relatively quickly," said Assistant Chief Dominic Ciotola with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Con Fire says it was thanks to weather conditions and sheer luck that it didn't spread.

"Out in that area, Franklin Canyon, we have acres and acres of open vegetation, so we've had fires out there that are about hundreds of acres and difficult to control. So we're lucky," said Ciotola.

Caravan moves into Vallejo, worrying neighbors

The sideshow caravan then made its way across the bridge into Vallejo, and to the intersection of Sonoma Boulevard and Lemon Street. There, in the light of day, tire tracks were visible everywhere.

What they're saying:

"It happens a lot, and I know it's dangerous," said Bernadette Asuncion of Vallejo.

No one was hurt.

"It's just dangerous. It's dangerous for the driver. A lot of times they are intoxicated, and they're doing these sideshows and it's just not safe. These are youth, they're our kids," said Dwonch.

Vallejo Police confirm no arrests were made and no cars were towed.

"The police are active when there is a sideshow," said Dwonch. "But when you're dealing with 200 people, how do you really get a grip on that?"

