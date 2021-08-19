Larry Elder denies allegations from ex-fiancee who said he brandished gun at her

Larry Elder (R) is denying allegations that surfaced Thursday from his former fiancee, who accused the California gubernatorial candidate of brandishing a gun at her back in 2015 in an article published by Politico.

In a statement released to FOX 11, Elder said:

"I have never brandished a gun at anyone. I grew up in South Central; I know exactly how destructive this type of behavior is. It’s not me, and everyone who knows me knows it’s not me. These are salacious allegations. People do not get into public life precisely because of this type of politics of personal destruction. I am not going to dignify this with a response—it’s beneath me. While my opponents and the Newsom campaign would love to keep voters distracted, I am going to stay focused on the issues that inspired 1.7 million Californians to petition for this recall."

Elder's former fiancee, Alexandra Datig, told Politico that she broke off their 18-month engagement in 2015 after he waved a .45 pistol at her while high on marijuana.

Datig claimed that that Elder pressured her into signing a non-disclosure agreement and told Politico that Elder's assistant told her that "all Larry’s girlfriends did."

Despite that non-disclosure agreement, Datig told the publication that she felt the need to speak up because there is "too much at stake" in the California recall election," Politico reported.

Other candidates in the recall election weighed in on the newly surfaced allegations on Thursday.

Kevin Kylie (R) said: "I believe that any woman who comes forward deserves to be heard, and Ms. Datig's deeply troubling account should be treated with the utmost seriousness. Mr. Elder should be given every opportunity to respond."

Caitlyn Jenner (R) took a swipe at Elder, saying on Twitter, "While Gavin Newsom is a failed governor with massive corruption and fraud we have another candidate in the recall that is a violent womanizer and too far right for CA," while quote tweeting the article from Politico.

Elder, a conservative radio host, has emerged as a GOP front-runner in the recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Elder has also made headlines this week when former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer criticized him on Tuesday night at a debate that Elder skipped, using an expletive to describe Elder’s belief, written in a 2002 book, that employers should be able to ask women if and when they plan to get pregnant.

State and federal laws ban workplace discrimination based on pregnancy. On Wednesday, Elder was asked at a news conference if he still held the view expressed in the book. He answered that "government should not be intruding into the relationship between employer and employee."

The recall election is set for Sept. 14 and there are 46 candidates on the ballot who hope to replace Newsom, including 24 Republicans. Mail-in ballots already are arriving at homes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.