Late-night spot Insomnia Cookies coming to San Francisco

A popular late-night cookie chain is coming to the Bay Area, finally!

East Coast-based Insomnia Cookies delivers warm treats daily until 3 a.m. and they're even more delicious after the club closes when those cravings kick in.

According to Hoodline, Insomnia is setting up shop in San Francisco at 362 Kearny Street, which used to house Fashion SF.

The chain has several locations across California, including Davis, Sacramento, and Los Angeles, but its the first one in the Bay Area.

There's no exact date as to when the cookie shop will open its doors.