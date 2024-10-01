Latina business owner opens Lafayette's newest store, Vintage Vida

One of the newest retail stores in downtown Lafayette, specializing in items from decades past, is the creation of one of the few Latina business owners in the city.

Vintage Vida, or vintage life as it translates to English, is owned by Carmen Guerrero. She curates pieces that take you on a journey through time, style, and nostalgia. The pieces range from artwork to home décor, books, and sports memorabilia, and even pieces from around the world with Latin influences.

"Latino things are being sort of left behind in these homes and not being appreciated as much as I, I knew that they could be," Guerro said. "It wouldn't be natural to me if I wasn't weaving in things from Latin America or things that I'm connected to or that speak to me."

Guerrero was born in El Salvador in the 1970s and was brought to the United States at age 7 after a civil war broke out in her home country. She said her family was granted amnesty under the Reagan administration.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The day I was reunited with my sister. I was 10, she was 6. We were practically strangers to her because she was a little over 1 years old when my parents had to leave her to come reunite with my brother and I.

"So when I was really little, my mom and I did thrift for survival," she said. "And because we left El Salvador, I had to leave everything behind. For me… I was always looking for things that were reminiscent or things that were from where I left, you know, that would help connect home to me."

Guerrero started collecting music records to connect to her roots, especially since her uncle was a musician in El Salvador for a band called "Los Hermanos Flores."

She kept collecting as an adult while working in the corporate world of entertainment. During the pandemic, she was furloughed and started selling items.

"I started popping up at markets and selling all the things that I collected over time," Guerrero said. "And that's when I realized that there was a market for it."

Guerrero looks for iconic pieces from the ‘60s, ’70s, and '80s. Whether they're international pieces or pieces from America, all items are sourced from Bay Area homes.

"At this point, I've been here longer than I have been in El Salvador. I'm American, influenced by the '80s and hip-hop culture... all kinds of different things," she said.

Guerrero walked away from her corporate job after the pandemic to channel her mother, Irma's, entrepreneurial spirit. Irma worked as a housekeeper in Lamorinda for 20 years and was right by Guerrero's side when Vintage Vida opened in the summer of 2024.

"It's overwhelming because my mom invited all her friends, so it was a very proud moment," Guerrero said.

Guerrero is the first in her family to own a brick-and-mortar retail store, and likely one of the few Latina business owners in Lafayette. A spokesperson for the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce said the city does not keep business owner demographic data to determine if Guerrero is the first and only Latina business owner in their city.

"My mom and my family still clean homes here in Lamorinda… so it just wasn't something that ever entered my mind in terms of owning a business on Main Street in the heart of the downtown," she said.

Guerrero has been overwhelmed by the reception from the community and their support in the few months the store has been open.

Customers like Alexa Jansky have visited the store a handful of times. She said she would love to own a store like this.

"I love this store," Jansky said. "You know what I love about it. It's always changing... always new things… I hope it’s successful. She deserves it."

Guerrero said she chooses every piece with love and attention. Sometimes the items trigger people’s memories or help bridge the gap between generations. It’s why word of mouth is spreading about this little shop that’s preserving history and, for Guerrero that is priceless.