LAUSD moves forward with cell phone ban during school hours

School board members from the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest district in the nation, voted 5-2 to move forward on a resolution Tuesday to ban cell phones during the school day.



The resolution was spearheaded by LAUSD Board Member, Nick Melvoin. In an Instagram post, Melvoin said "The research is clear: widespread use of smartphones and social media by kids and adolescents is harmful to their mental health, distracts from learning, and stifles meaningful in-person interaction."



Melvoin and other school board members believe a ban could also lead to less bullying.

As a teacher, Melvoin said he saw students distracted by their devices and missing out on playing and socializing. His proposal would direct the superintendent to come up with a plan.

Other districts have already implemented no cell phone policies.

"Some use cell phone lockers. So when a kid enters the school they just check their phone in a locker and they get it on the way out," Melvoin said. "Others use these pouches that some people might be familiar with from comedy shows or concerts."

However, some school administrators believe a ban would be difficult to enforce, and some parents want their kids to have cell phones for safety.

"Every public safety expert I've spoken to will say that it's safer in a school shooting or lockdown for kids not to be on their phones because a beep or vibration could notify the assailant of where kids are. Every kid calling their parents then every parent calling the switchboard can overwhelm 911," Melvoin added.

Following Tuesday's vote, the LAUSD Board of Education has directed its staff to develop policies that will be presented to the public. Those ideas will then be presented to the board with specific recommendations for approval.

The resolution seeks to have a new district cell phone policy in place by January 2025.

City News Service contributed to this report.