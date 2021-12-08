LAUSD school board fires nearly 500 unvaccinated employees

The Los Angeles Unified School District school board has voted unanimously to fire nearly 500 workers who did not follow a district mandate to get vaccinated.

"We care deeply about all of our employees," Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said. "Parting ways with individuals who choose not to be vaccinated is an extremely difficult, but necessary decision to ensure the safety of all in our school communities. We wish everyone the best in their future endeavors and encourage everyone to get vaccinated."

The district required all workers to get their first dose by the middle of October and be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15., though it did make exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

The LA school district is not saying how many of the workers are teachers.

They did add that people who decide to get vaccinated will be eligible to be rehired.

