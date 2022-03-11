Lawmakers seek investigation on price gouging as gas prices and thieves soar

Congressman John Garamendi is calling for an investigation into price gouging by oil companies as gas prices continues to rise in California.

Garamendi, who has district offices in Fairfield and Davis, is leading a group of 32 congressional members demanding more actions.

Gas prices around the nation has soared over the past few weeks. The national average gas price is $4.33 a gallon, which is $1.5 more than a year ago.

As of Friday, the average gas price in California is $5.72 per gallon, according to AAA. Marin County has the most expensive gas in the Bay Area with an average of $5.93 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the number of gas thieves are also on the rise, law enforcement agencies say.

In Los Angeles County, thieves were seen posing as a construction crew, stealing gas, and storing the fuel in big tanks hidden in their truck.

Diesel fuel has become an especially attractive target, the gas station owner said.