Lawmakers want harsher fines for short-term rental violations following Orinda massacre

A California senator wants to stiffen the penalties for short-term rental violations in response to the Orinda shooting at an Airbnb last year that left five people dead.

The current fine short-term rentals that turn into party houses is $1,000.

Sen. Steve Glazer said that's not enough.

"The legislation that I will be introducing tomorrow will raise that ceiling to $5000. The hope being is that it creates a strong enough disincentive," he said.

A disincentive Glazer says, for bad apples.

"And there's no better example of a bad apple than what happened here in Orinda on Halloween night with the tragic deaths of five individuals at a short-term rental property," he said.

The senator, who is a former mayor of Orinda, said he doesn't want a repeat of the gang-related shootout in a quiet residential neighborhood.

He believes the bill he co-authored with Assemblywoman Rebecca-Bauer-Kahan, will deter those who want to make a quick profit.

"That person needs to know that we're going to hold them accountable for that. Any guests at an event, anywhere in our state, has an obligation to follow our rules and our laws," the senator said.

Orinda Mayor Darlene Gee said the legislation would empower local government.

"For ourselves and our sister communities to have a greater ability to enforce these new rules. We are very appreciative," Gee said.

Airbnb has previously banned party house and now screens for suspicious reservations.

In a statement, the company said, "We would welcome the opportunity to partner with Sen. Glazer and Rep. Bauer-Kahan towards supporting safety and quality of life for all of our stakeholders, which includes hosts, guests and neighbors."