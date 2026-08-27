Police: Tenant fatally shot Pleasanton homeowner before turning gun on himself
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a tenant fatally shot a woman who rented him a room before turning the gun on himself, Pleasanton police said.
Welfare check
What we know:
Officers were called about 7:16 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 4600 block of Jefferson Court, the Pleasanton Police Department said.
A neighbor had been unable to contact the home’s tenants for several days, police said.
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Investigation underway
Dig deeper:
When officers arrived, they found 64-year-old Shelly Wang dead from gunshot wounds. In another room, they found 39-year-old Evgeniy Ilin dead.
Police said Wang owned the home and had been renting a room to Ilin.
'At this time, the incident is being investigated as a potential murder-suicide," the department said. "The suspect's motive is not known."
Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and posed no threat to the community.
The Source: The information in this story comes from an official statement from the Pleasanton Police Department on August, 27, 2026, regarding the investigation into the murder-suicide.