Shooting reported on BART transfer platform, victims injured as service is stopped

The Brief Contra Costa Fire Protection District says they responded to reports of a shooting on a BART train during Monday's evening commute. BART said service is stopped between Antioch and North Concord/Martinez and that the shooting happened on a transfer platform in Pittsburg. BART said at least 3 people were injured and hospitalized in unknown condition. They said one person has been detained. Contra Costa Fire initially said 1 shooting victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.



One suspect has been detained and another is being sought by police after a shooting was reported on a BART transfer platform in Pittsburg on Monday evening.

BART shooting

What we know:

BART officials said officers responded to the BART to Antioch transfer platform at around 5:25 p.m. They said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people before gunfire rang out.

Three people were shot. They were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

BART police took one suspect into custody nearby. The search for another suspect continues.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District also responded to this shooting. Initially, they said they were dispatched to the report of a person shot and injured on a BART train.

A shooting on a BART train. Sept. 28, 2026.

Service affected

The BART to Antioch transfer platform is at Pittsburg/Bay Point station.

BART said service has been restored between North Concord/Martinez and Pittsburg/Bay Point.

Service was initially stopped between Antioch and North Concord/Martinez. Transportation officials said a bus bridge is being provided between Pittsburg/Bay Point and Antioch by Tri Delta Transit.

BART first reported the "police activity" on their social media at 5:42 p.m.

BART said their police department crime technicians continue to work to get the BART to Antioch platform cleared for service. They estimate that will happen some time later Monday night.

What we don't know:

No immediate details were available on the nature of the argument that led to the shooting and if the shooting victims were known to the suspect.

We do not have any description of the outstanding suspect. At least one person pulled out a gun and began firing. It is not known if the second suspect was armed.

Riders react

NY Holmes, is a regular rider, but says riding BART can be scary.

"I pray for those individuals and their families. That sounds horrible, but it is scary to take BART every day. It really is," Holmes said.

Her train diverted as police swarmed the area at around 5:30 p.m. One of the victims was seen being wheeled down from the platform on a stretcher and taken away by an ambulance. Two others were rushed to the hospital.

"You know, it's either this or drive. But I think from today forward, I'll probably be driving."

BART rider Christina Galuega, a BART rider, said the connections on BART's part have been "terrible" as she tries to get home.

For many riders, the service interruption due to a shooting, was a mix of frustration and fear.

"I think we need more security, more police," said Galuega. "When they said that they were actually going to place BART police on BART, that kind of helped, but they're not constantly on there. You rarely see them. You rarely catch them."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ At least one person was shot on a BART train Monday evening, officials say. The train service is stopped between Antioch and North Concord/Martinez.