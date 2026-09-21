West Oakland overnight shooting injures one and strikes nearby pre-school window

The Brief A shooting near 8th and Adeline streets in West Oakland sent one person to the hospital and left bullet holes in a nearby pre-school. Staff at the daycare expressed relief that the gunfire occurred around 1 a.m., when the pre-school was closed and noon was inside. Police report the victim is in stable condition, while neighborhood residents and workers are calling for increased police patrols.



Oakland police are investigating a late night shooting in West Oakland that left one person hospitalized and sent bullets flying into a nearby pre-school, which was closed for the evening.

Overnight Gunfire Strikes West Oakland Daycare

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. on Monday in front of City Towers, a public housing complex located at 8th and Adeline streets. Authorities report that shots were fired from multiple passing vehicles, striking one victim who was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Pre-school workers arriving Monday morning discovered that a bullet had pierced the window of a kindergarten classroom, while another bullet became lodged in the exterior paneling of the building.

"What about if this happened while the school is open? If the kids are here, and they’re in the classroom," a pre-school worker, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

The pre-school previously installed a bullet-resistant wall around its courtyard, and staff are now considering installing bulletproof windows along the front of the building.

Residents Report Growing Fears Over Neighborhood Violence

Neighborhood residents reported hearing a barrage of gunfire echo through the streets during the overnight hours.

A father of three living nearby recalled hearing about 10 shots fired in rapid succession before one of his young children ran into his bedroom terrified.

"He told me, 'Dad, I heard some shootings outside, it’s close to my house,' and he’s scared to go back to his room to sleep," the father said. "We need to be safe, because sometimes we scared to take the kids outside, the backyard to play, and now we keep all my kids inside."

The resident shared that a bullet entered his home's bathroom during a previous shooting incident last year when his family was upstairs.

Both pre-school staff and local parents expressed frustration over recurring violence in the area and called on city leaders to deploy beefed-up police patrols to protect the neighborhood.