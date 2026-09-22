Lionel Richie undergoes heart procedure; concert with Earth, Wind & Fire at Chase Center postponed again

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The Brief Lionel Richie, 77, recently underwent a heart procedure and his upcoming concert with Earth, Wind & Fire on Saturday at Chase Center is postponed indefinitely — again. On Aug. 6, the concert was canceled because John Paris, a 58-year-old Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, was hospitalized for a heart attack. Chase Center said that Richie's procedure is called an AFib, or atrial fibrillation.



Lionel Richie, 77, recently underwent a heart procedure and his upcoming concert with Earth, Wind & Fire on Saturday at Chase Center is postponed indefinitely — again.

Lionel Richie has heart procedure

Why you should care:

Chase Center released the news on Tuesday, saying that a new date for the double-header concern will be announced "soon."

This is the second time this concert has been postponed.

On Aug. 6, the concert was canceled because John Paris, a 58-year-old Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, was hospitalized for a heart attack. Family friends are still collecting donations for him.

TMZ reported that Richie also canceled shows on Sept. 30 in Chicago and Oct. 2 in Columbus, Ohio.

Chase Center said that Richie's procedure is called an AFib, or atrial fibrillation, and the doctor said "everything went perfectly."

Richie is "doing great," according to Chase Center, "but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon."

What's next:

Tickets will be honored at the new date.

One commenter on Instagram said that they hope Richie recovers but "at this point they should just cancel this event altogether."