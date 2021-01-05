Lemur theft suspect ordered to stay away from California zoo

article

A 31-year-old man accused of stealing a lemur from the San Francisco Zoo last year has been ordered released from custody, but told to stay away from the zoo.

Cory McGilloway made his first court appearance Tuesday after he was arrested last October for the theft of Maki the lemur.

The 21-year-old male lemur was discovered missing in October. A day later Maki was spotted a few miles south of San Francisco.

The animal was in good health. The judge ordered McGilloway to follow probation terms he received in a separate case as he awaits trial on burglary, grand theft and vandalism charges.

