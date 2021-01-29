'Let them play:' California coaches push for the return of youth sports

article

A group of coaches and advocates youth sports on Friday planned a news conference to urge the governor to "immediately get the safe return of youth sports in California underway."

The event is being hosted by the Golden State Football Coaches Community and Let Them Play CA team members, representing 46,000 students and parents in California.

Their plea is being made directly to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Department of Public Health and the Department of Health & Human Services.

Coaches, student-athletes and the San Diego District Attorney say that continuing to ban these sports is having a major impact on students' scholarships, futures and mental and physical health and, without quick action, could cause irreparable harm.

The "Let Them Play" movement is growing statewide.

Last week, 17 groups throughout the Bay Area hosted sidewalk rallies.

This week, Santa Clara County officials said for the first time in months, they will allow outdoor low-contact sports like swimming, track and field, and golf.