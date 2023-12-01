Let's Glow SF once again transforms iconic city buildings in digital art

One of San Francisco's unique holiday events kicked off for another season on Friday. Over the next 10 days, Let's Glow SF will turn six iconic downtown buildings into digital art installations.

Billed by organizers as the country’s biggest holiday projection show, the annual art project is the brainchild of the Downtown SF Partnership. It's among a slew of creative projects the group has been working with the city on to drive foot traffic downtown and to further spur economic recovery in the area.

"This is really a time for SF to be transformational, to be bold, to take risks," said Robbie Silver, executive director of the Downtown SF Partnership.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed was also on hand with other city officials to flip the "on" switch along the Embarcadero.

"We have got to make sure that the policies get out of the way of progress, so we can continue to move the downtown forward," said Breed.

Let's Glow SF 2023 installations can be viewed each evening from 5 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 10.

Let’s Glow SF 2023 Locations:

- The Ferry Building at 1 Ferry Building

- Top of Salesforce Tower at 415 Mission St.

- The Hobart Building at 582 Market St.

- Landing at Leidesdorff (formerly Station J) at 565 Commercial St.

- Pacific Coast Stock Exchange at 301 Pine St.

- One Bush Street at 1 Bush St.

