'Light in the Grove' on the eve of World Aids Day



On the eve of World Aids Day, there was an annual gathering at Golden Gate Park called "Light in the Grove" to honor the many lives lost to HIV/AIDS and celebrate the survivors.

Despite the chill in the air, the beautiful outdoor setting drew hundreds of people for this annual gathering.

The National Aids Memorial Grove was aglow for this event.

It was a night of remembrance and celebration.

"People were there for me when I needed them through the hard times - when I was in a coma once and recovering from that. It's been a journey," said Troy Brunet, who's been living with HIV/AIDS for nearly three decades.

It's a journey shared by many others, a reflection of the impact from the lives lost. People placed candles by the names of their loved ones, immortalized in a circle of friends.

"It's super eye-opening to know so many people in the circle that had been living with aids," said Karen Hanzawa, who came to honor friends.

Former San Francisco Mayor Art Agnos presented Cleve Jones, founder of the AIDS Memorial Quilt and an LGBTQ activist, with the National Aids Memorial Lifetime of Commitment award.

"The first panels of the quilt were some of my closest friends. I still think of them pretty much every day," said Jones. "I've survived. I've endured, and I've managed to keep a sense of humor. But mostly, I'm proud of the incredible communities I'm a part of."

The theme of this event was "Changing the Pattern for a Future without Aids." Organizers said the lack of resources and the stigma against those with HIV/AIDS still exist in some southern states.

"If I connect with an individual…as an HIV positive individual with somebody who's negative, I could face a felony," said John Cunningham, CEO of National Aids Memorial.

This was a fundraiser for the Aids Memorial Grove, the upkeep of the quilt, and scholarships. But it's also a celebration of the journey and survival.



"We win, and we do it by building bridges between people by focusing on what we have in common rather than the things that divide us," said Jones.

Thursday is World Aids Day.

There will be a program here at the Aids Memorial Grove that includes a reading of names. The event is free and open to the public and will be held inside a heated tent.

