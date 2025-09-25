Lightning starts house fire in Brentwood.

Lightning lit up the skies Wednesday night throughout the Bay Area, and firefighters in Brentwood said one such strike caused a house fire when the electricity hit a weather vane on top of the roof.

Contra Costa County Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Burris said crews got the call about midnight about a home on Anderson Avenue that was under renovations being on fire.



"We believe we had a residential structure fire that was started by lightning striking a weather vane on the top of the residence," Burris said.

The fire then started a fire in the attic.

People who were working on renovating the home were staying on the second floor, Burris said. The lightning strike and fire woke them up and they were the ones to call the homeowner and fire crews.

Firefighters were able to get it under control quickly, Burris said.

Lightning was spotted in other spots throughout the Bay Area late Wednesday, including in San Francisco, San Ramon and Livermore.

Thursday morning will start off cloudy, and then mid-afternoon should clear up to sunny skies.