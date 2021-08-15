Lightning strike temporarily shuts down Washington Monument

The Washington Monument will be shut down today in order to repair damage caused by a lightning strike over the weekend.

The strike on the nation’s most iconic obelisk – which occurred early Sunday morning – was recorded by Travis Nix, who posted it to Twitter.

The split-second light show arrived in the wake of a turbulent night of storms that flooded parts of the District and surrounding areas, including Alexandria.

Direct Lightning strikes on the Washington Monument are rare but it does happen.

The Washington monument has two lightning rods installed on the columns to protect the building.

