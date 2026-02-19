Greenbrae mother of two among six avalanche victims identified

article

The Brief A group of 8 friends, all described as skilled skiers, went on a ski trip in the backcountry of California's Sierra-Tahoe region. Six women who were killed by an avalanche on that trip have now been identified, including two sisters. A mother of two from Greenbrae is among those killed. Her neighbors said she was a good mother, and they are shocked.



A family representative has identified six of the skiers killed in an avalanche on Tuesday morning in California's Sierra-Tahoe region. A statement from the families said this was a group of eight close friends whose backcountry ski trip ended tragically.

Two other skiers who died have yet to be identified.

Six victims identified

A representative of JVP Communications shared the names of the victims as well as a collective statement from the victims' families. The identities of the six women are as follows:

Carrie Atkin

Liz Clabaugh

Danielle Keatley

Kate Morse

Caroline Sekar

Kate Vitt

Read the families' statement

"We are devastated beyond words," the statement read. "Our focus right now is supporting our children through this incredible tragedy and honoring the lives of these extraordinary women. They were all mothers, wives and friends, all of whom connected through the love of the outdoors. They were passionate, skilled skiers who cherished time together in the mountains. They lived in the Bay Area, Idaho, and the Truckee–Tahoe region."

"We have many unanswered questions, but here is what we know at this time: Eight close friends planned a professionally guided, two-night backcountry hut trip to Frog Lake Huts outside Truckee, California. The trip had been organized well in advance. They were experienced backcountry skiers who deeply respected the mountains. They were trained and prepared for backcountry travel and trusted their professional guides on this trip. They were fully equipped with avalanche safety equipment."

"We are profoundly grateful for the extensive rescue efforts by Nevada County Search and Rescue, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue and all of the authorities involved, and for the outpouring of support from the Tahoe community and beyond."

"We are heartbroken and are doing our best to care for one another and our families in the way we know these women would have wanted," the statement read. The statement concluded by asking for privacy and space to let the families process their grief."

What we know about the avalanche victims

KTVU had learned the identity of Kate Vitt earlier on Thursday and that she was a former employee of radio company SiriusXM. She left the company in 2025. She lived in Greenbrae and was a mother of two. She had previously worked for Pandora, according to her LinkedIn page.

Neighbors are in shock.

"Such a good neighbor. Kind, walked kids to school, said Sheryl Longman, a neighbor.

"She was a good mom," said Cynthia Leibson, another neighbor.

Kate Vitt (right) a Greenbrae mother of two, identified in the Tahoe avalanche. Expand

Also among the victims was Caroline Sekar, a 45-year-old San Francisco mother of two, and her sister, 52-year-old Liz Clabaugh from Idaho, according to the New York Times, who spoke with their brother, McAlister Clabaugh.

"The idea that they are both gone is, I don't even know how to put it into words," Clabaugh told the newspaper.

Clabaugh worked as a new graduate nurse residency program coordinator for St. Luke's Health System in Boise, Idaho, according to her LinkedIn page.

The sisters were reportedly traveling with college friends from Stanford.

Atkin lived in Lake Tahoe with her husband and two children and was a former corporate executive and Division I Track & Field athlete, according to her leadership coaching website.

Also on Thursday, Mill Valley Mayor Max Perrey said that some of his constituents were among the 15 skiers caught in the deadly avalanche.

Perrey told The Associated Press that some of the skiers "were women from his city," though he was unable to provide details on exactly how many were in the group, their identities or if they were among the seven women killed in the avalanche.

Some of the skiers killed were members of the Sugar Bowl Academy community – a private boarding school and ski/snowboard club.

Seven of the victims are women. Two other victims are men. Three of the nine victims were tour guides with Blackbird Mountain Guides.

Lake Tahoe avalanche

The backstory:

On Thursday, Cal/OSHA confirmed they launched an investigation into the deadly avalanche involving the guides employed by tour company Blackbird Mountain Guides.

The avalanche was reported at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning near Lake Tahoe's Castle Peak, about 16 miles west of Truckee.

Fifteen skiers were caught in the avalanche, described by sheriff's officials in the area as being as large as a football field. A total of eight skiers died. Six others who sought refuge in a tarp and were able to communicate through an emergency beacon, were rescued late Tuesday, after the avalanche occurred. One other person, presumed dead, is still missing.

The group of skiers were on a three-day backcountry ski trip to Castle Peak, a 9,110-foot mountain with rugged terrain near Lake Tahoe, north of Donner Summit. The skiers had stayed at Frog Lake huts with Blackbird Mountain Guides, authorities said, and were on their final day of their trip.

The Nevada County sheriff described the area as rugged terrain.

Of the six survivors, two were injured and immobile when first responders arrived. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One of the injured victims was treated and released from the hospital. One of the survivors was a Blackbird Mountain Guide.

Officials with the Placer County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday confirmed that one of the victims was married to a member of the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team.

Tuesday's avalanche was the deadliest in California history.

It will be at least another day before crews can attempt to recover the bodies and continue the search for a ninth person still missing and presumed dead, said Ashley Quadros, a spokesperson for the Nevada County Sheriff's Office. The weather conditions continue to be dangerous and the risk of an avalanche remains high.

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said authorities will investigate why the guides proceeded with the tour despite the forecast.

