Experts warn against AI toys for kids

The Brief Researchers are recommending that children aged 5 and under should not be given AI toy companions. San Francisco-based Common Sense Media researchers found AI-powered toys pose serious risks to children's development, privacy, and safety. A state bill seeks to place a four-year moratorium on the sale and manufacturing of AI toys for kids.



Artificial intelligence is permeating into nearly every aspect of life. And for parents, child wellness experts are warning about the dangers of the technology when it comes to toys.

San Francisco-based nonprofit Common Sense Media recently issued new guidelines on children’s use of AI toys, which it described as "smart toys with voice-based interactions."

What we know:

The group is recommending that kids under the age of 5 not have access to them. And for children ages 6 to 12, experts urged parents to "exercise extreme caution."

"Researchers found that these products introduce serious risks to children's development, privacy, and safety," the non-profit said.

Concerning risks

Common Sense Media said that among the concerning aspects, AI toy companions are designed to create emotional attachments or bonding experiences with its young users.

"For young children, AI toy companions can blur the line between play and real relationships at a stage when kids are still learning how social interaction works and how to navigate emotional cues," said Common Sense Media Head of Research Michael Robb.

Researchers also pointed to what they referred to as inappropriate output, saying the hi-tech toys have shown to be widely unreliable, potentially undermining educational development.

"More than a quarter of outputs included inappropriate content such as mentions of self-harm, drugs, and risky behaviors," said Robbie Torney, Common Sense Media’s head of AI & digital assessments.

Safety concerns extended to privacy, with the devices collecting voice recordings, transcripts from the users, and other data.

"Combined with extensive data collection and subscription models that exploit emotional bonds, these products aren't safe for kids 5 and under, and pose serious concerns for older kids as well," Torney added.

California bill seeks moratorium

Dig deeper:

A bill introduced in the state legislature last month, seeks to place a four-year moratorium on the sale and manufacturing of AI toys for those under the age of 18.

Authored by State Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego), Senate Bill 867 aims to allow time to take advantage of the "infancy" of the fast emerging technology to establish safety regulations surrounding AI toys.

"Chatbots and other AI tools may become integral parts of our lives in the future, but the dangers they pose now require us to take bold action to protect our children," State Senator Padilla said in a news release announcing his bill. "Pausing the sale of these chatbot integrated toys allows us time to craft the appropriate safety guidelines and framework for these toys to follow. Our children cannot be used as lab rats for Big Tech to experiment on."

The other side:

Those in the smart toy industry say the products can enhance learning experiences and offer personalized developmental and educational experiences.

Bay Area-based Curio Interactive, which makes AI-powered toys told KTVU it takes steps toward its goal "to create a safe, secure, and fun play experience that gives parents peace of mind."

The Redwood City company said those steps include working with child safety organizations to protect privacy.

Curio said it has full control over privacy and security as it builds its own hardware, software, and cloud systems in-house.

The hi-tech toy maker said as far as voice data, its toys’ listing mode only operates when switched on, and while users’ voices are transcribed, that information is later deleted.

"Transcripts are only kept for 90 days for quality and safety checks, and you can request immediate deletion if you want," the company told KTVU in an email.

Curio also stressed that parental control is a key component of its products.

"Parents are always in the driver's seat!" the company explained, adding, "We collect parental consent before processing any data, and you can permanently delete your child's data anytime through the Curio app."

Technology is growing

State Senator Padilla said that the capabilities of AI technology in toys are growing exponentially, and safety regulations for children's play devices need to evolve and grow as well.

Along with the research, Common Sense Media also released findings in its survey which found almost half of parents purchased or considered purchasing AI-enabled toys or devices for their children, despite risks the devices pose and their own concerns about AI toy companions.

"Most toys are required to undergo rigorous safety testing before they hit the market, but we still lack meaningful child safeguards for AI," said Common Sense Media Founder and CEO James P. Steyer, as he warned, "Parents should proceed with caution and make sure they know all the facts before making the choice that's right for their kids."

