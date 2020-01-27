Limited number of U.S. citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan, China amid coronavirus outbreak

The U.S. State Department said it plans to evacuate a “limited capacity” of staff and an unknown number of private citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan — the epicenter of the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The flight will leave Tuesday from the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport and head to an unknown destination in the United States. The U.S. Embassy in Beijing said in a statement on Sunday that the flight was headed to San Francisco International Airport. On Monday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the flight is not headed to SFO.

SFO spokesman Doug Yakel said the latest information he had showed the flight would land at a Southern California airport.

Two emails and two calls to the U.S. State Department was not immediatly answered Monday.

When it will arrive, whether these passengers will be quarantined and where they will be screened for the deadly disease, which as since killed 81 people and sickened nearly 3,000 worldwide, has not been spelled out.

In the United States, five people — two in Southern California and one each in Arizona, Washington state and Illinois — have been diagnosed with the respiratory virus. There have been no confirmed cases in the Bay Area.

“This capacity is extremely limited and if there is insufficient ability to transport everyone who expresses interest, priority will be given to individuals at greater risk from coronavirus,” the embassy posted on its website.



U.S. authorities believe that roughly 1,000 American citizens live in and around Wuhan, a sprawl of 11 million people with a manufacturing-based economy that includes a number of major American companies. Such an evacuation from China is unusual but reflects growing international alarm at the fast-spreading virus that first appeared in Wuhan late last year, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The U.S. government also agreed to having medical workers aboard the plane to ensure that the evacuation effort doesn’t inadvertently further spread the virus and to accept responsibility for the risk of moving people who may be sick or carrying the disease, the Journal reported.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been screening airplane travelers arriving from Wuhan at five international airports in the United States: San Francisco, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago’s O’Hare and New York’s John F. Kennedy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.