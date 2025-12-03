The link between the super moon and extreme tides

The third super moon of the year occurs on Thursday night and king tides will be rising during the morning hours.

The extreme tide cycle and December’s full moon are linked.

A super moon occurs when a full moon makes its closest approach to the Earth.

The moon, this week, will be approximately 221,965 miles from our planet.

With its closer approach to the Earth, the moon will appear up to 30 percent brighter and 14 percent larger.

This full moon will also affect the tides with the help of the sun.

As the winter solstice approaches, the sun, earth, and moon will all be aligned.

This alignment creates a greater gravitational force from both the sun and moon.

The end result leads to extreme cycles in the tide charts this week.

As the tide crests beyond normal levels, inflated water levels will be noticed around the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory through Sunday due to the extreme tide projections.

The high tides, at the Golden Gate Bridge, will occur during the morning hours, between 9 a.m. and 11:25 a.m., this week through Saturday.

