Lionel Messi practices in San Jose before Inter Miami takes on the Earthquakes

The San Jose Earthquakes are gearing up to host one of the most famous soccer stars in the world: Lionel Messi and his team Inter Miami. And while the match isn't until Wednesday, the hype has already started. Fans are camping in front of the team's hotel, and outside his practices trying to catch a glimpse.

Messi Mania

What we know:

Today Inter Miami took to the practice field in San Jose. It is the warm-up to the event soccer fans have been waiting for.

"Yeah, we understand that LeBron James, Ohtani, Steph Curry, they're all the biggest superstars in the world, but this is a completely different level," says MLS sports journalist Favian Renkel.

Renkel captured this scene outside Messi's hotel: mass hysteria as dozens of fans scrambled to get a glimpse.

"Honestly, it's the best hysteria possible because we want soccer to grow. Messi is the guy who's going to help us do it," says Renkel.

And so the Earthquakes have been preparing. PayPal Park is getting new VIP suites as well as new security measures and fencing. They're expecting a packed house.

What they're saying:

"This is going to be one of the biggest sporting events we've had here in San Jose. It's a real pleasure to have Messi come. He's the greatest of all time. And it's an important game. It's an important game for the Earthquakes. It's an important game for Miami," says Earthquakes president Jared Shawlee.

And it's an important test for the city of San Jose. Over the next year they're preparing to host the Super Bowl, World Cup, and March Madness.

"San Jose will be playing host to the biggest sporting events in the world. And having Messi here is a great honor. It allows us to start to get people ready for all that is in store," says San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

DJ Steve Aoki set

What's in store this week includes a free concert Tuesday with legendary DJ Steve Aoki. They're expecting a crowd of 15-thousand and hope it gives soccer fans something extra to cheer for.

Still, diehard Earthquakes fans say it shouldn't take a superstar to fill the stands.

"It's amazing to see the hype right now surrounding this game... seeing the Earthquakes get the attention that we want them to have all the time. We want this all the time though. We don't want it just when Messi comes in," says Dave Romero, the vice president of the Seismic Union fan group.

And while single-game tickets are sold out, you can still buy season tickets for the Earthquakes, which would include this game.

