List: 'No Kings' anti-Trump protests planned for March 2
OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Donald Trump took the presidential oath of office in January 2025, millions of protesters across the country have twice taken to the streets to speak out against his policies and declare that America has ‘No Kings.’
The organizers of those protests have announced a third event, planned for Saturday, March 28.
"Masked secret police terrorizing our communities. An illegal, catastrophic war putting us in danger and driving up our costs. Attacks on our freedom of speech, our civil rights, our freedom to vote. Costs pushing families to the brink," the website states. "Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people — not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies."
Multiple organizations have shared tips for how protesters can protect themselves from potential harm or prosecution.
Background and perspectives
Speaker Mike Johnson, in an interview with Fox News, decried previous No Kings protests as "hate America" rallies that would attract the "pro-Hamas supporters" and the "antifa types." Johnson is not the only Republican voice to criticize the events, which have been overwhelmingly nonviolent.
Multiple Republicans have echoed Johnson’s sentiments. Democrats and progressives have said the rallies represent a "patriotic" fight for First Amendment rights.
The first No Kings protest was scheduled as a counter to a military parade organized by the White House to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the Army.
A second protest followed on Oct. 18, and was a response to Trump’s policies of sending Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents sweeping through communities across the country, often while hiding their faces behind masks and refusing to show their badges.
Protests also spoke out against the then-ongoing deployment of National Guard troops to cities across the country including Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Memphis Tennessee.
At the time, Trump justified the use of National Guard troops, who are not trained in domestic policing, as part of a broader effort to eliminate "violent crime," despite statistics showing violent crime in those cities has declined in recent years.
In contrast to concerns that the protests would be infiltrated by "terrorists," "paid protesters" and "agitators", the events were almost entirely peaceful. Fox News reported five incidents and/or arrests stemming from the June rallies. Two of those incidents were alleged attacks against protesters, and two of the three people arrested at a Florida rally were counter-protesters. The most egregious incident of violence occurred when a man was shot and killed by a rally peacekeeper who was aiming for a different man pointing an AR-15-style rifle toward the crowd.
Organizing bodies
The "No Kings" protests are being orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a movement of Americans responding to the "plutocrats (ripping) apart their democratic institutions and civil liberties while undermining the rule of law," the organization’s website states.
The group’s name refers to their founding goal: to organize 50 protests held simultaneously in all 50 states in one day, Feb. 5 of last year. Several similar protests have been organized since then, including the "No Kings on Presidents’ Day" march on Feb. 17 2025, and the No Kings protests on June 14 and Oct. 18.
The No Kings protests are privately organized events, meaning there’s no central leadership. Each event is unique to its location and organizer(s).
"(President Trump’s) administration is sending masked agents into our streets, terrorizing our communities. They are targeting immigrant families, profiling, arresting, and detaining people without warrants. Threatening to overtake elections. Gutting Healthcare, environmental protections, and education when families need them most," the No Kings website states. "Rigging maps to silence voters. Ignoring mass shootings at our school and in our communities. Driving up the cost of living while handing out massive giveaways to billionaire allies, as families struggle.
"The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings — and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption and cruelty."
‘No Kings’ protests in the Bay Area
Dozens of Bay Area protests are planned for Saturday, stretching from Alameda to Woodside:
- Alameda: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Alameda City Hall (pre-rally at Chochenyo Park, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)
- Albany: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Albany City Hall
- American Canyon: 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. American Canyon Road and Broadway
- Antioch: 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The intersection of Country Hills Drive and Lone Tree Way
- Antioch: 1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. The intersection of Hillcrest Avenue & Lone Tree Way
- Benicia: 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. At the Gazebo and across First St.
- Berkeley: 1:15 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. March from the UC Berkeley Campus to MLK Park to Center/Shattuck Plaza
- Berkeley: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. No Kings Dance Party, Downtown Berkeley BART Plaza
- Berkeley: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 2000 San Pablo Ave.
- Berkeley: 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. I-80 pedestrian bridge
- Brentwood: 1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. The intersection of Heidorn Ranch Road and Lone Tree Plaza Drive
- Burlingame: 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Bayside Crossing Overpass/Bayside Park on Airport Boulevard
- Colma: 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. The intersection of Junipero Serra and Serramonte Boulevard
- Concord: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. The intersection of Waterworld Parkway and Willow Pass Road
- Concord: 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Solidarity Span Honk and Wave, on Contra Costa Boulevard
- Corte Madera: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Corte Madera Town Park
- Corte Madera: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Tamalpais Overpass
- El Cerrito: 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. El Cerrito Plaza
- El Granada: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 The intersection of California 1 and Capistrano Road
- El Sobrante: 1:00 - 3:00 San Pablo Dam Rd. & Appian Way
- Fairfax: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. The intersection of Bolinas Road and Broadway
- Fairfield: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. The intersection of Texas and Jefferson Streets
- Fremont: 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. The intersection of Walnut Avenue and Paseo Padre Parkway
- Half Moon Bay: 12:00 - 2:30 p.m. The intersection of Highway 92 and Main Street
- Hayward: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m .Hayward City Hall
- Kentfield: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. The intersection of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and College Avenue
- Kensington: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. The intersection of Arlington and Amherst Avenues
- Lafayette: 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. The intersection of Mount Diablo Boulevard and Moraga Road
- Larkspur: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Larkspur Ferry Terminal
- Los Gatos: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 15500 Los Gatos Boulevard
- Menlo Park: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. 1010 El Camino Real
- Mill Valley: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 152 Shoreline Highway
- Mill Valley: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. The Depot Plaza
- Mill Valley: 1:30 p.m .- 2:30 p.m. The intersection of Camino Alto and Miller Avenue
- Mill Valley: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. 47 Knoll Road
- Milpitas: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The intersection of North Milpitas Boulevard and Calaveras Boulevard
- Mountain View: 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Gateway Plaza
- Napa: 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Oxbow Commons
- Novato: 9:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. The intersection of San Marin and San Andreas Drives
- Novato: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Rowland Overpass above Highway 101
- Novato: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 470 Ignacio Boulevard
- Novato: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Novato City Hall
- Oakland: 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Piedmont Avenue and 41st
- Oakland: 12:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Frank Ogawa/Oscar Grant PlazaOakley: 1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Intersection of Vintage Parkway and Main Street
- Pacifica: 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. The intersection of California 1 and Mori Point Road
- Palo Alto: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. 393 Stanford Shopping Center
- Palo Alto: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. The intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road
- Petaluma: 12:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m. Walnut Park
- Piedmont: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Piedmont Park
- Pittsburg: 1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Railroad Avenue
- Pinole: 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. The intersection of San Pablo and Tennent Avenues
- Pleasant Hill: 11:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. 100 Gregory Lane
- Port Costa: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. 2 Canyon Lake Drive
- Redwood City: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Redwood City County Center
- Redwood City: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. 1250 Jefferson Avenue
- Richmond: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Richmond Civic Center Plaza
- San Anselmo: 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. The Hub, Sir Francisco Drake and Miracle Mile
- San Francisco: 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Human "No Kings" banner at 1000 Great Highway. Ocean Beach, Stairwell 17
- San Francisco: 11:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Embarcadero Plaza
- San Francisco: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. The intersection of Upper Great Highway and Judah Street
- San Jose: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. 3137 Stevens Creek Boulevard
- San Jose: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. St. James Park
- San Leandro: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. 1401 San Leandro Boulevard
- San Mateo: 11:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Hillsdale Shopping Center
- San Rafael: 10:00 a.m. - San Rafael Pedestrian Overpass
- San Rafael: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. The intersection of Bellam Boulevard and Francisco Boulevard East
- San Rafael: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. The intersection of Merrydale Street and Screttini Drive Overpass
- San Rafael: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. The intersection of Second and Irwin Streets
- San Rafael: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The intersection of 4th and H Streets
- San Rafael: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. The intersection of 4th and A Streets
- San Rafael: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. 1000 4th Street
- Sausalito 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. The intersection of Bridgeway and Napa Street
- Sonoma: 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. Sonoma Plaza
- Sunnyvale: 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. 780 East El Camino Real
- Union City: 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Kennedy Park Amphitheater Picnic Area
- Vallejo: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Unity Plaza in front of JFK Library
- Walnut Creek: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. 1666 N Main Street
- Willow Glen: 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. The intersection of Meridian and Hamilton Avenues
- Woodside: 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 2995 Woodside Road