List: 'No Kings' anti-Trump protests planned for March 2

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The Brief A third ‘No Kings’ protest has been announced for Saturday, March 28. Organizers have announced events across the country, including dozens in the greater Bay Area. The events provide attendees a chance to speak out against the Trump Administration's policies, including its immigration crackdowns, military deployments, and attempts to restrict free speech.



Since Donald Trump took the presidential oath of office in January 2025, millions of protesters across the country have twice taken to the streets to speak out against his policies and declare that America has ‘No Kings.’

The organizers of those protests have announced a third event, planned for Saturday, March 28.

"Masked secret police terrorizing our communities. An illegal, catastrophic war putting us in danger and driving up our costs. Attacks on our freedom of speech, our civil rights, our freedom to vote. Costs pushing families to the brink," the website states . "Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people — not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies."

Multiple organizations have shared tips for how protesters can protect themselves from potential harm or prosecution.

Background and perspectives

Speaker Mike Johnson, in an interview with Fox News , decried previous No Kings protests as "hate America" rallies that would attract the "pro-Hamas supporters" and the "antifa types." Johnson is not the only Republican voice to criticize the events, which have been overwhelmingly nonviolent.

Multiple Republicans have echoed Johnson’s sentiments. Democrats and progressives have said the rallies represent a "patriotic" fight for First Amendment rights.

The first No Kings protest was scheduled as a counter to a military parade organized by the White House to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the Army.

A second protest followed on Oct. 18, and was a response to Trump’s policies of sending Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents sweeping through communities across the country, often while hiding their faces behind masks and refusing to show their badges.

Protests also spoke out against the then-ongoing deployment of National Guard troops to cities across the country including Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Memphis Tennessee.

At the time, Trump justified the use of National Guard troops, who are not trained in domestic policing, as part of a broader effort to eliminate "violent crime," despite statistics showing violent crime in those cities has declined in recent years.

In contrast to concerns that the protests would be infiltrated by " terrorists," "paid protesters" and "agitators" , the events were almost entirely peaceful. Fox News reported five incidents and/or arrests stemming from the June rallies. Two of those incidents were alleged attacks against protesters , and two of the three people arrested at a Florida rally were counter-protesters. The most egregious incident of violence occurred when a man was shot and killed by a rally peacekeeper who was aiming for a different man pointing an AR-15-style rifle toward the crowd.

Organizing bodies

The "No Kings" protests are being orchestrated by the 50501 Movement , a movement of Americans responding to the "plutocrats (ripping) apart their democratic institutions and civil liberties while undermining the rule of law," the organization’s website states.

The group’s name refers to their founding goal: to organize 50 protests held simultaneously in all 50 states in one day, Feb. 5 of last year. Several similar protests have been organized since then, including the "No Kings on Presidents’ Day" march on Feb. 17 2025, and the No Kings protests on June 14 and Oct. 18.

The No Kings protests are privately organized events, meaning there’s no central leadership. Each event is unique to its location and organizer(s).

"(President Trump’s) administration is sending masked agents into our streets, terrorizing our communities. They are targeting immigrant families, profiling, arresting, and detaining people without warrants. Threatening to overtake elections. Gutting Healthcare, environmental protections, and education when families need them most," the No Kings website states. "Rigging maps to silence voters. Ignoring mass shootings at our school and in our communities. Driving up the cost of living while handing out massive giveaways to billionaire allies, as families struggle.

"The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings — and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption and cruelty."

‘No Kings’ protests in the Bay Area

Dozens of Bay Area protests are planned for Saturday, stretching from Alameda to Woodside: