Lithium-ion battery fire at Sunnyvale City Hall

article

A small fire broke out Saturday evening on the south side of City Hall in Sunnyvale, the Department of Public Safety said.

The fire started from a backup generator’s lithium-ion battery on All America Way.

By 6:30 p.m., authorities said the fire was out and they didn't report any damage. Authorities shared some photos of the fire.

The department said there are currently no suspicious circumstances associated with the fire.

A small fire broke out Saturday evening on the south side of City Hall in Sunnyvale, the Department of Public Safety said. Aug. 8, 2026. Photo: Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.