Litter of coyote pups living in Golden Gate Park

A litter of coyote pups has taken up residence inside Golden Gate Park.

The San Francisco Parks and Recreation Department says seven pups are living in a coyote den in an isolated part of the city's botanical garden.

A few trailheads have now been closed and there are signs posted around the are asking people to stay away

Park rangers say visitors are not in danger, but they should keep a distance.

