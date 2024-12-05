Victims and shooter identified by sheriff in Butte County school shooting

The Butte County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified the school shooter and the two victims who were shot and injured at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo one day earlier.

The two boys are kindergartners at the school and are said to be in critical condition. The victims are Roman Mendez, 6. He suffered two gunshot wounds. Elias Wolford, 5, was shot one time in abdomen. Sheriff Kory L. Honea said both boys have a number of surgeries ahead of them. "The fact that they are currently still with us is a miracle,"

Honea asked that everyone respect the privacy of the victims and their families.

The shooter was identified as Glenn Litton, 56. Officials described him as homeless in recent years and that he spends time between Sacramento and Chico. Honea said he has a "Lengthy criminal history" and has had long-standing issues with mental health. He has a history of theft, identity theft, fraud and forgery dating back to the 1990s and early 2000s.

Sheriff Honea said he had not been booked into the Butte County Jail since 2003. Officials said they did not find any violent crimes on his record.

More recently, he had brushes with the law in the Bay Area. Last month he was arrested in South San Francisco for being in a stolen U-Haul pickup. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Investigators are looking into the shooter's motive and said it appears he conflated global conflicts in Palestine and Yemen with the Seventh Day Adventist Church and said the shooter believed or indicated that he was carrying out "counter measures."

Litton had attended a school of Seventh-Day Adventists in another town as a child. He said he possibly had a relative who attended Feather River as a young child.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo, Calif., a small town south of Oroville.

The suspected gunman took his own life, officials said.

Officials say the shooter had apparently made an appointment at the school days in advance. The appointment was with an administrator on campus on Wednesday and the shooting happened after.

Honea said the gunman was dropped off by an Uber driver for the fake meeting with a school administrator.

Honea said they had received information that the shooter was in a meeting with the principal about enrolling a child at the school, though the meeting wasn't yet verified by investigators.

Shortly after, shots rang out, Honea said.

The small rural school was closed Thursday but sheriff's deputies walked around the campus behind shuttered gates in the morning and staff members carried classroom items out to their cars.

Shawn Webber, an Oroville city councilmember, said the region was reeling.

"When you see this on the news or nationally and it's like, those things don't happen here. Well, yesterday (Wednesday) it happened here," he said. "It just absolutely violated the peace of our community."



The Seventh-Day Adventist Church is a Christian denomination in which members consider the Bible their only creed and believe that the second coming of Christ is near. The Feather River School has been open since 1965, according to its website.

Palermo is about 65 miles north of Sacramento.