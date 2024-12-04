Suspected gunman dead, 2 students injured after school shooting in Butte County

The Butte County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting at Feather River School of Seventh Day Adventists in Palermo, a town of about 5,700 people south of Oroville.

At least two students have been injured in the shooting, according to KCRA. The wounded students were taken to hospitals. The extent of their injuries wasn't shared. Officials said the suspected shooter is dead and likely killed himself.

Students at the school are being taken to Oroville Church of the Nazarene, located at 2238 Monte Vista Ave., the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's officials have not provided any other information on the shooting. A representative from the Butte County Fire Department did not immediately have any information about the shooting.

Palermo is about 65 miles north of Sacramento.

Feather River Adventist School enrolls 33 students, as of 2022, according to the school.

This is developing, check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this story.