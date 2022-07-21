Grenade safely detonated by law enforcement at Campbell residence
CAMPBELL, Calif. - A live grenade that was found at home in Campbell on Thursday afternoon has been safely detonated, police said.
A bomb squad unit from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office detonated the explosive around 3:37 p.m.
The Campbell Police Department, the agency that launched the initial investigation, said on Twitter, "We’re grateful for their swift response to this incident & for helping keep our Campbell community safe."
Campbell police officers were called to a resident's home on Fewtrell Drive after the grenade was found.
Authorities have not yet said how the grenade ended up at the home.