Live: Oakland police swarm neighborhood outside liquor store

Oakland police were seen swarming the neighborhood outside a liquor store Tuesday morning that briefly put a nearby elementary school on lockdown.

A teacher at Esperanza Elementary School told KTVU that the students and staff were told to stay inside about 11:20 a.m. But that lifted in about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, several police cars were seen nearby at GoGo Amigo Market at 992 105th Avenue at E. Street.

SkyFox flew overhead, showing police walking to homes, placing evidence markers on the street and investigating what happened.

At least half a dozen police cars were parked outside the liquor store, some of which was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

OPD did not immediately respond for comment.

Police are seen outside GoGo Amigo Market in Oakland. Sept. 9, 2025

