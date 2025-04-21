Shots fired during police pursuit from Concord to San Jose

Shots were fired during a police pursuit that stretched from Concord to San Jose on Monday, according to officials.

Officers from agency outside SJ fired the shots

What we know:

The San Jose Police Department confirmed that officers from an outside agency opened fire and that an ongoing investigation was underway in the 900 block of Timothy Drive.

What we don't know:

The police department did not specify which agency was involved.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ San Jose police descend on 999 Thomas Drive. April 21, 2025

One person was transported to a local hospital, authorities said. Their current condition is not known.

Police chase started in Concord

What we know:

Police said the pursuit began in Concord and ended on Mabury Road in San Jose.

It was unclear why officers were chasing the vehicle.

Aerial footage showed dozens of police cars, California Highway Patrol vehicles, and fire trucks at the scene in San Jose around 11 a.m.