Thieves in white SUV hit multiple Livermore homes in one-day heist

The Brief Livermore police are investigating a series of burglaries on Feb. 6 believed to be tied to the same crew driving a white Volkswagen Tiguan. Thieves stole thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry from multiple homes across several neighborhoods, including Lee Avenue, Springtown and Sunset East. The same SUV was later spotted at a burglarized home in Madera, suggesting the crime spree may have extended beyond Livermore.



Livermore police are investigating a daylong burglary spree that netted thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry and is believed to be linked to the same crew.

Same SUV spotted at break-ins

What we know:

Surveillance video obtained by KTVU shows a white Volkswagen Tiguan with two men inside pulling up to a home on Lee Avenue on Feb. 6.

At least one of the men got out, ransacked the home, and escaped with $2,000 in cash and $3,000 in jewelry.

"Master bedroom. Big mess. Very big mess," the 67-year-old victim said, who wished not to disclose his name.

He said the burglar entered through a bathroom window and searched the home while he was at church.

"I get mad. I get sad. What’s going on in my house? I [thought] this area was very good, very safe — Livermore," he said.

Featured article

The burglars apparently left through the garage door, which the homeowner found open.

Neighbor Raul Moreno said he saw the men sitting in the SUV but did not initially suspect a crime.

"I noticed them, but if I’m being honest, I didn’t think much of it," Moreno said. "It’s hard when you know somebody who has to go through that, especially with him. He told me he had to work so hard for some of the stuff that he lost."

Similar break-ins across the city

Dig deeper:

According to court records, Livermore police believe the same SUV and suspects were involved in at least three other break-ins across the city that same day.

The Tiguan was spotted outside a home on Wisteria Way in the Springtown neighborhood, where burglars broke a rear sliding door, ransacked bedrooms, and stole a $2,000 wedding ring.

At another Springtown home, burglars stole watches and jewelry worth about $5,000.

In the Sunset East neighborhood, burglars pried open a laundry room window at a home on Vancouver Way and stole a $5,000 Rolex watch, a bottle of cologne and a pair of Air Jordan sneakers valued at $225, according to a neighbor.

"This has always been a very safe neighborhood," said Beverly Thomas, who lives two doors down. "It can happen anywhere. Most burglaries are opportunistic"

KTVU also learned that after the Livermore break-ins, the same Tiguan was spotted at a home in Madera, in the San Joaquin Valley, that was also burglarized.

Henry Lee is KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan