article

One man was killed and another was seriously injured when they were struck on Interstate 580 in Livermore on Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol was called around 9:20 p.m. after two pedestrians were hit by vehicles near the Isabel Avenue off-ramp on westbound I-580.

Investigators said they're trying to determine what happened. They do know that prior to the collision, the pedestrian who was killed, a Dublin resident, was a passenger of an Uber, where some type of altercation occurred.

CHP Public Information Officer Tyler Hahn told KTVU that earlier, his Uber driver was feeling unsafe and had called 911, reporting that he was dealing with an uncooperative passenger. Hahn said there was some type of altercation, although it's unclear if it was physical or verbal.

"The Uber driver pulled over on the side of the Isabel exit, and from what I understand, maybe, the other party climbed out of the Uber car, out of a window," Hahn said. "I don't know how much time passed, but the Uber driver eventually left."

SEE ALSO: Giant tree smashes teen's room at Livermore apartment complex

Investigators said that while the passenger was near the Isabel exit, at some point, another pedestrian also ended up in that area. And both got struck by vehicles.

The passenger of the Uber was killed, and the other pedestrian suffered "major" injuries, according to the CHP.

"The big question is, there was another pedestrian that was hit, and we don't know where the person came from," Hahn said.

He also said that the Uber driver has been very cooperative and has been providing a lot of information for officers into what happened prior to the collision, but they’re still trying to determine what the other pedestrian was doing there, if or how he was related to the Uber passenger, and what occurred to result in the two getting struck.

The officer said two vehicles struck the pedestrians, and the drivers of both cars remained on scene and were also cooperating with investigators.

"It is a pretty crazy story, and unfortunately we don't have a lot of answers," Hahn said. "The collision itself is not hard to figure out, but piecing everything together is a little more difficult," he added.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau has not yet released the name of the man who was killed.

A spokesperson for Uber said that the company was investigating the incident and was also assisting law enforcement officials on their investigation.

Anyone with information about this case was encouraged to contact the CHP Dublin Office at (925) 828-0466.

