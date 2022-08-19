Livermore rabbit rescue group overwhelmed with too many abandoned rabbits

A Livermore rescue group is asking community help to adopt or foster more bunnies.

Local animal shelters and rescues in the East Bay are "facing an unprecedented number of abandoned rabbits, many at high risk," East Bay Rabbit Rescue wrote on a Facebook post.

For every rabbit adopted, three more are taking their place at the shelter, the head of the rescue operations said.

Rising cost of living and vet care were to blame for the increased in abandoned bunnies, the group said.

The rescue group welcomes people to foster a bunny for a few weeks even if you are not ready to fully adopt one.

You can visit their website for more information about adopting or fostering bunnies.