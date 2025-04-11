Suspect in wild Livermore road rage shooting captured in Seattle

The Brief The suspect, 26-year-old Demarionte Smith of Oakley, was arrested in Seattle. Smith skipped states to avoid capture, according to police. Authorities said the incident appears to be a case of road rage.



A gunman seen on video brazenly firing at a motorist along a Livermore road in what authorities said was a case of road rage last month has been captured in Seattle.

Suspect was staying with family out of state

What we know:

The Livermore Police Department said the suspect, 26-year-old Demarionte Smith of Oakley, skipped states to avoid capture.

Smith was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Seattle on April 1 after he fled there to stay with family members, according to the Livermore Police Department.

He is awaiting extradition to California.

Shooting captured on video

The backstory:

His arrest follows a weeks-long investigation into the March 11 shooting near North Vasco Road and Dalton Avenue.

Video of the incident shows Smith allegedly opening fire on another motorist.

The footage, recorded by a passerby, shows two sedans—one appearing to be a black Toyota Camry and the other a light-colored vehicle—stopped and partially blocking traffic.

Featured article

As other vehicles maneuver around them, the driver of the Toyota exits the vehicle. The driver of the light-colored car also gets out and, within three seconds, opens fire.

The Toyota driver was struck and collapsed to the ground, the video shows, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently recovering.

Smith faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.